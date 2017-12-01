Police warn citizens of thieves posed as sellers after victim loses $10,000 worth of jewelry

The Waco Police Department said they are working two cases in the Waco area where two suspects steal items from homeowners after potentially buying items from them.

The suspects gained access to the victims by some type of sale, such as a vehicle sale, a Craigslist ad etc.

Police said a victim lost approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Waco police said the suspects, often a man and woman, come to the victim's home, under the pretense that they want to purchase an item.

They appear eager to buy the item and make a deal to return the following day with money.

The woman then will ask to use the bathroom before leaving. She uses the excuse she is pregnant, to gain entry inside.

Police said if the woman is refused, she will become very insistent. Once inside the man will distract the owner while the woman steals items. Suspects then leave with the victim’s property.

They have been seen in multiple vehicles, most likely rented.

Police describe the man in his late 20's to early 30's with an average height and 140 lb. The woman is described as in her 30's. She is average height and is slender built.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are or anyone experiencing these types of incidents is asked to call police at 254-750-3608 and speak with Detective Anne Cyr.

The Waco Police Department is asking citizens to use the Waco Police Department front parking lot as an exchange point when possible.

READ MORE: Police urge residents not to open the door to strangers after scams target elderly citizens

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.