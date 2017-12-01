Police arrest suspects accused of burglarizing $10,000 worth of jewelry, connected to other crimes

Waco police have arrested a man and woman who stole items from homewoners after potentially buying items from them.

Police said 27-year-old Rio Mitchell and 26-year-old Julie Costa were arrested after citizens called in their suspicious behavior.

On Sunday, reponded to call that Mitchell and Costa had entered the victim's home without permission asking abotu a TV. Costa was arrested for criminal trespasss that night and a warrant was issued for Mitchell for a prior burglary.

Waco police believe the pair comitted mulitple thefts in the McLennan County area.

Costa has been charged wtih two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass of a habitation, failure to identify and oustanding warrants from Collin County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and burglary of habitation. Mitchell was charged with two traffic warrants and burglary of a habitation.

The suspects gained access to the victims by some type of sale, such as a vehicle sale, a Craigslist ad etc.

Police said a victim lost approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Waco police said the suspects came to the victim's home, under the pretense that they want to purchase an item.

They appeared eager to buy the item and made a deal to return the following day with money.

Costa then would ask to use the bathroom before leaving. She used the excuse she is pregnant, to gain entry inside.

Police said if the woman is refused, she would become very insistent. Once inside the man distracted the owner while the woman steals items. Suspects then left with the victim’s property.

Anyone experiencing these types of incidents is asked to call police at 254-750-3608 and speak with Detective Anne Cyr.

The Waco Police Department is asking citizens to use the Waco Police Department front parking lot as an exchange point when possible.

