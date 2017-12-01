Community lines road for Trooper Damon Allen's procession - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Community lines road for Trooper Damon Allen's procession


TEAGUE, TX

Hundreds of people lined the street outside Teague High School Friday afternoon to honor Trooper Damon Allen as he made it to his final resting place. 

Students from the high school lined up American flags along the road before the procession rolled through. 

The Teague Fire Department also raised an American flag over the road to honor Trooper Allen. 

