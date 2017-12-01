Cowboys snap losing streak without Elliott - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.

Prescott, last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, shook off a hand injury and found Bryant on a 13-yard leaping grab in the end zone for the 2014 All-Pro's first score in six games and 72nd of his career, one more than Hall of Famer Bob Hayes.

The Cowboys (6-6) started quickly thanks to three first-half turnovers and four overall by the Redskins (5-7) and kept it going after halftime with a 21-7 scoring edge after getting outscored 72-6 in the second half of three straight losses without Elliott.

Alfred Morris, Elliott's replacement during the six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence, had 127 yards rushing and a clinching touchdown.

