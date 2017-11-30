Float honors fallen law enforcement officers at annual Christmas parade

The Mexia community is finding ways to stay joyful this holiday season.

Even in the middle of an annual Christmas parade, Mexia honored fallen DPS Trooper Damon Allen.

Ingram Air decorated their float with blue lights, ribbons and "Thin Blue Line" signs for the parade.

"I wanted to show something on our float that lets our community know that Ingram Air does care. And that our family does care and also to show the families of other law enforcement officers that we back them," Lana Ingram-Gore said.

Ingram Air added the badge numbers of three law enforcement officers from Mexia who died in the line of duty since 1993.

"919 which represents Scott Neal, 308 that was from officer Ricky Ward who was killed in the line of duty. 6173 which is representing our newest fallen officer Damon Allen," Ingram-Gore said.

DPS Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.

Ingram-Gore said she grew up in a law enforcement family, so this float was important.

"We just wanted to bring light to the community and show them we really back the badge, we back the blue."

