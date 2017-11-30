Baylor QB Brewer, WR Mims earn Big 12 honors

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been honored as Big 12 co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and wide receiver Denzel Mims was a second team All-Big 12 selection as voted by the league’s coaches, the conference office announced Thursday.

Additionally, fullback Kyle Boyd, corner Harrison Hand, linebacker Clay Johnston, defensive lineman Ira Lewis and kicker/punter Connor Martin received honorable mention honors.

Brewer is the second Baylor player to be receive a Big 12 Freshman of the Year award, joining Robert Griffin III in 2008. Mims is Baylor’s eighth wide receiver to garner all-conference honors in the last seven years.

Brewer started the final four games of the season for Baylor in 2017. He passed for 1,562 yards on the season with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Austin native completed 68.1 percent of his passes, the second-best mark for a Big 12 freshman in league history and the second-best mark in Baylor history behind only Griffin III’s Heisman-winning season in 2011 (72.4).

Brewer passed for more than 300 yards in three of his four starts including 417 yards against Texas Tech, the third-highest total for a BU freshman passer in program history. Against the Red Raiders, Brewer also set BU records with 43 completions and 63 attempts.

In his first career start against Kansas, the first-year signal-caller led Baylor to a 38-9 road victory and completed 23-of-29 passes (79.3 percent) – the best mark for a Big 12 freshman quarterback in 2017. The freshman’s 71.8 percent completion percentage over his first three Big 12 starts set a new Baylor record.

Mims finished the season with 1,087 yards on 61 receptions along with eight touchdowns to cap his sophomore campaign. He scored a touchdown in each of the season’s first five games – the best for a BU pass catcher since Corey Coleman scored in six straight to open 2015.

A native of Daingerfield, Mims was second among all Big 12 wide outs with 873 yards in nine conference games. He recorded 100 or more yards receiving five times including a season-high 192 against Oklahoma.

Mims finished the season ranked eighth on the Baylor single-season list for receiving yards, tied for 10th with eight touchdowns and just outside the top 10 with 61 receptions.