Lady Bears run away from Kentucky 90 - 63

Lady Bears run away from Kentucky 90 - 63

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor's Lady Bears had six players score in double figures to put down Kentucky 90 to 63 in the Ferrell Center.

The school honored junior center Kalani Brown pregame for scoring more than a thousand points during her tenure for the green and gold.

Early on though, it was senior guard Kristy Wallace who was running circles around the Wildcats. A corner three, mid lane finish, and transition layup from Wallace paced the Bears offense early.

Kentucky kept the game close with a three point barrage, but Baylor was able to pull away thanks to stellar interior passing from Lauren Cox, Brown, and Dekeiya Cohen.

Waco native, Juicy Landrum, went a perfect 4 for 4 from three point range and notched a career high 14 points for the Lady Bears.

Coach Kim Mulkey and her squad will return to action Nov 3 against Stanford. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

