Police identify woman who died after crashing into construction equipment

A woman is dead after crashing into construction equipment, Temple police said Thursday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on northbound I-35 near exit 303. At 7:30 p.m., police had received a call about a reckless driver and were told that the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into construction equipment.

Police found a 2007 Dodge Dakota at the scene, with the driver still inside. 40-year-old Christie Alexander from Waco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

