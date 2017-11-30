Police identify woman who died after crashing into construction - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify woman who died after crashing into construction equipment

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A woman is dead after crashing into construction equipment, Temple police said Thursday. 

The single-vehicle wreck happened on northbound I-35 near exit 303. At 7:30 p.m., police had received a call about a reckless driver and were told that the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into construction equipment. 

Police found a 2007 Dodge Dakota at the scene, with the driver still inside. 40-year-old Christie Alexander from Waco was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

