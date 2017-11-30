Baylor soccer's De Lima tabbed as All-American - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor soccer's De Lima tabbed as All-American

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX

Baylor soccer senior midfielder Aline De Lima was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches All-America second team, announced Thursday evening by the association.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil, native becomes the fourth All-American in Baylor history (Courtney Saunders, 1998; Dawn Greathouse, 1998; Dana Larsen, 2012), the first since Larsen in 2012. De Lima joins Saunders as the only two BU student-athletes to land second team honors.

De Lima finished the 2017 season with seven goals and eight assists, totaling 22 points. Her three game-winning goals led the team and her performance in the postseason was one for the ages.

After finishing the regular season with four goals and three assists, De Lima posted two goals and four assists in the Big 12 Soccer Championship, lifting the Bears to wins over No. 14 Texas, No. 16 Oklahoma State, and TCU. BU won its third conference title and De Lima was named the tournament’s Offensive Most Outstanding Performance.

De Lima added a goal and an assist in the NCAA Soccer Championship, helping lead the Bears through the deepest postseason run in program history, culminating in the first-ever trip to the Elite 8.

De Lima and the other 40 student-athletes, along with their families and coaches, will be formally acknowledged for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Luncheon on January 20, 2018, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in conjunction with the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention in downtown Philadelphia.

