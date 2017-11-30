Area teams eye postseason revenge

Bosqueville and China Spring will look to avenge regular season losses when its win or go home Friday night.

China Spring dropped a game to Liberty Hill this season, something Cougars head coach Mark Bell says his team is ready to avenge.

"They're a quick team. They're going to work fast, we have to go and hit them in the mouth."

Bosqueville's opponent? Crawford, the Wing T warriors that have developed a passing game that is flummoxing opponents.

"Their passing really complements what they do in the run game," said Bulldogs coach Clint Zander, "everything they do looks really similar from the beginning."

Crawford hung 55 points on the Dogs last go around and Zander says it could be more of the same in this contest.

"We have two really good offenses and haven't changed much defensively. It'll be a close game."

Bell was a little more close to the vest about his team's chance to rewind their loss.

"When you're going against a team that beat you before they have the upper hand. It's up to us to change that."

The Cougars will kick off against Liberty Hill Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7:30. Bosqueville has Crawford at Robinson also at 7:30.

