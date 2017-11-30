Area teams eye postseason revenge - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Area teams eye postseason revenge

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Bosqueville and China Spring will look to avenge regular season losses when its win or go home Friday night.

China Spring dropped a game to Liberty Hill this season, something Cougars head coach Mark Bell says his team is ready to avenge.

"They're a quick team. They're going to work fast, we have to go and hit them in the mouth."

Bosqueville's opponent? Crawford, the Wing T warriors that have developed a passing game that is flummoxing opponents.

"Their passing really complements what they do in the run game," said Bulldogs coach Clint Zander, "everything they do looks really similar from the beginning."

Crawford hung 55 points on the Dogs last go around and Zander says it could be more of the same in this contest.

"We have two really good offenses and haven't changed much defensively. It'll be a close game."

Bell was a little more close to the vest about his team's chance to rewind their loss.

"When you're going against a team that beat you before they have the upper hand. It's up to us to change that."

The Cougars will kick off against Liberty Hill Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7:30. Bosqueville has Crawford at Robinson also at 7:30.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • Cowboys snap losing streak without Elliott

    Cowboys snap losing streak without Elliott

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-12-01 05:12:22 GMT
    (Source: Dallas Cowboys)(Source: Dallas Cowboys)

    Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, including a franchise record-breaker to Dez Bryant, and the Dallas Cowboys finally won without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, beating the Washington Redskins 38-14 on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Longhorns hoops beats La Tech

    Longhorns hoops beats La Tech

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:11 AM EST2017-12-01 05:11:09 GMT

    Brooke McCarty had 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead No. 2 Texas to an 88-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Brooke McCarty had 15 points, five assists and five steals to lead No. 2 Texas to an 88-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Aggies basketball stays undefeated against Rio Grande Valley

    Aggies basketball stays undefeated against Rio Grande Valley

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-12-01 05:09:58 GMT

    Texas A&M junior guards D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder scored 17 points each and the ninth-ranked Aggies used a 16-0 start to defeat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Texas A&M junior guards D.J. Hogg and Admon Gilder scored 17 points each and the ninth-ranked Aggies used a 16-0 start to defeat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 78-60 on Thursday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly