Mexia residents place bows in procession route to honor fallen trooper

On Thursday, hundreds of bows lined up the funeral procession route for a state trooper who died in the line of duty last week.

The Department of Public Safety said Dabrett Black is accused of shooting and killing Trooper Allen during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteers placed the bows, which they made on Wednesday, along highway 84 to show their support for Allen and his family.

Valarie Friday, who went with her three children to put up the bows, said it was important for her to be part of it.

"We just wanted to give back to show respect for Trooper Allen," Friday said.

Friday said it was important for her to give back to someone who helped so many in the community.

"Sometimes it's sad that tragedy brings us together, but this is what happened here. There are so many people who are willing to serve, do what they can, for what this officer did for us for everybody in our community," Friday said.

Allen graduated from Mexia High School and was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death.

Mayor Richard Duncan said they want to show the family they support them during this difficult time.

"From my own personal experience, I can tell you families are somehow in shock and don't remember a whole lot but we are hoping this is one of the things they will see and will take their breath away and say these folks are with us also," Duncan said.

Mexia Officer Caleb Tucker who knew Allen personally said he always looked out for him.

"The thin blue line has been part of police culture for so long and when the family sees the blue ribbons, they'll know not only the Mexia Police department but the community is with them," Tucker said.

The funeral service will take place on Friday at the Mexia Football Stadium at 10 a.m.

