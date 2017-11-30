Police looking for person responsible for throwing puppy in trash

The Corsicana Police Department said they are looking for the person responsible for throwing a puppy in the trash can.

On Monday, a citizen went to the Corsicana Veterinary Clinic holding the puppy in bad condition.

The person was driving near a school when he saw a boy walking by a residential trash can. The boy stopped by the trash can because he heard something and when he opened the bin he found the puppy.

The person noticed the puppy's ear had been cut off. The good Samaritan then took the puppy to the veterinary clinic.

The puppy's ear was very infected, she was infested with fleas and the pup was extremely hungry.

If anyone has any information about who might have done this is asked to call Corsicana Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.