Three Baylor WBB recruits named All-USA

Lady Bear women’s basketball signees, Aquira DeCosta, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith, were named to the ALL-USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team this week. Baylor leads all teams nationally with three included on the list of 20 players.

DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif./St. Mary’s High School) is a 6-3 forward who has led her team to three sectional championships in a row and a state championship in 2016. She averaged 18.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game as a junior, and was awarded Naismith Trophy honorable mention accolades in 2016.

DeCosta is ranked No. 4 overall and No. 1 by position by ESPN Hoopgurlz, and No. 2 overall and No. 1 by position by Prospects Nation.

Egbo (Houston, Texas/Travis High School) is a 6-3 center who has helped Travis High School to three consecutive bi-district and playoff appearances. She averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks as a junior to garner District MVP honors.

Egbo is ranked No. 15 overall and No. 3 by position by ESPN Hoopgurlz, and No. 27 overall and No. 8 by position by Prospects Nation.

Smith (Converse, Texas/East Central High School) is a 6-3 forward has guided her team to three-straight playoff appearances. The three-time all-region selection, earned second team All-American and Super Team honors after averaging 23.2 points, 17.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game as a junior.

Smith is ranked No. 8 overall and No. 3 by position by ESPN Hoopgurlz, and No. 3 overall and No. 2 by position by Prospects Nation.

The Lady Bear 2018 signing class is the best ever signed by 18th-year head coach Kim Mulkey. The ‘Fierce Five’, comprised of DeCosta, Egbo, Smith, Caitlin Bickle (Cave Creek, Ariz.) and Honesty Scott-Grayson (Brick, N.J.), is ranked No. 1 nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz and Prospects Nation.