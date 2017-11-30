WASHINGTON (AP) - Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton says he will not seek re-election after nude photo of him was posted on social media.

Barton represents Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which comprises all of Navarro and Ellis Counties, as well as parts of southeastern Tarrant County.



