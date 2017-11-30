CTX native talks about successful music tour in The British Isle - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX native talks about successful music tour in The British Isles

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Nov. 30 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Jarrod Dickenson, a Waco native who recently released an album with Decca Records.

During the interview, Dickenson talked about his career as a singer-songwriter and what he’s doing now after getting back from a successful tour of The British Isles.

Dickenson performed at “Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits,” in downtown Waco on Nov. 30.

For more information go to the website.

