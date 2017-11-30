25 days of Christmas 2017 schedule: Full list of movies

The holiday season has begun and the cable channel Freeform has released their schedule for 25 days of Christmas.
7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
11am/10c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1pm/12c Jack Frost (1979)
2pm/1c The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:35pm/2:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:35pm/3:35c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:15pm/8:15c Elf
11:25pm/10:25c Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:30am/12:30c Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Friday, Dec. 1
7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9am/8c Mickey's Christmas Carol
9:30am/8:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
1:05pm/12:05c Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:10pm/2:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50pm/3:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7pm/6c Elf
9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express
Sunday, Dec. 3
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9am/8c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11:05am/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10pm/12:10c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:15pm/1:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55pm/2:55c The Polar Express
6:05pm/5:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Clause
10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Monday, Dec. 4
7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11am/10c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30pm/11:30c Arthur Christmas
2:30pm/1:30c The Santa Clause
4:35pm/3:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40pm/5:40c Elf
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Four Christmases
Tuesday, Dec. 5
7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones
12:30pm/11:30c Four Christmases
2:30pm/1:30c Angry Angel
4:35pm/3:35c Elf
6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:55pm/7:55c The Polar Express
12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
Wednesday, Dec. 6
7:30am/6:30c Snowglobe
12pm/11c Angry Angel
2:05pm/1:05c Eloise at Christmastime
4:15pm/3:15c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6:45pm/5:45c The Polar Express
8:50pm/7:50c Elf
12am/11c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Dec. 7
7am/6c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
11am/10c Snow Day
1pm/12c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45pm/3:45c Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:50pm/5:50c Elf
9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
12am/11c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Friday, Dec. 8
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
7:30am/6:30c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40pm/11:40c Eloise at Christmas
2:45pm/1:45c Disney's A Christmas Carol
Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon
4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
12am/11c Arthur Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 9
7am/6c Rudolph & Frosty's Christmas in July
9:05am/8:05c Eloise at Christmastime
11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas
1:15pm/12:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
5:55pm/4:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
Santa Clause Double Feature
6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause
8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost (1979)
Sunday, Dec. 10
7am/6c Jack Frost (1979)
8am/7c Snow Day
10:05am/9:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
12:10pm/11:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:15pm/1:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20pm/3:20c The Santa Clause
6:30pm/5:30c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:40pm/7:40c Elf
10:50pm/9:50c Four Christmases
1am/12c The Year Without a Santa Claus
Monday, Dec. 11
7am/6c The Bells of Fraggle Rock
7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11am/10c The Little Drummer Boy
11:30am/10:30c Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:35pm/12:35c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:40pm/1:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:40pm/2:40c Four Christmases
5:50pm/4:50c Elf
8pm/7c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
9pm/8c The Polar Express
12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime
Tuesday, Dec. 12
7am/6c Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime
11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
12:10pm/11:10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:40pm/5:40c The Polar Express
8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause
12am/11c Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Wednesday, Dec. 13
7am/6 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:30am/6:30c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11am/10c Rudolph's Shiny New Year
12:10pm/11:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50pm/12:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:30pm/3:30c Elf
6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause
8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12am/11c The Year Without a Santa Claus
1am/12c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Thursday, Dec. 14
7am/6c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11am/10c Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30am/10:30c Christmas Cupid
1:30pm/12:30c Elf
3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45pm/5:45c Four Christmases
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Angry Angel
Friday, Dec. 15
7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy
11am/10c Eloise at Christmastime
1pm/12c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3pm/2c Angry Angel
5pm/4c Four Christmases
7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20pm/8:20c Elf
11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30am/12:30c Mickey's Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 16
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
7:30am/6:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:35am/8:35c Mickey's Christmas Carol
10:05am/9:05c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
11:35am/10:35c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45pm/1:45c The Polar Express
4:55pm/3:55c The Santa Clause
7:05pm/6:05c Elf
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55 Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, Dec. 17
7am/6c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Christmas with the Kranks
10:40am/9:40c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:20pm/12:20c The Polar Express
2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Prep & Landing
3pm/2c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause
5:35pm/4:35c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:15pm/7:15c Disney's Frozen
10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Monday, Dec. 18
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy
7:30am/6:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
8:35am/7:35c Four Christmases
10:40am/9:40c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:50pm/11:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:25pm/2:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Frozen
8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
9pm/8c Elf
12am/11c Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 19
7am/6c Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas
9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:20pm/12:20c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
1:20pm/12:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:30pm/2:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:30pm/3:30c Elf
6:40pm/5:40c Christmas with the Kranks
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Angry Angel
Wednesday, Dec. 20
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones
9:30am/8:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:30am/9:30c Angry Angel
12:30pm/11:30c Eloise at Christmastime
2:30pm/1:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:30pm/2:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks
6:40pm/5:40c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:50pm/7:50c Elf
12am/11c Four Christmases
Thursday, Dec. 21
7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8am/7c Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
8:30am/7:30c Jack Frost
9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35am/9:35c Eloise at Christmastime
12:35pm/11:35c Holiday in Handcuffs
2:35pm/1:35c Christmas with the Kranks
4:35pm/2:35c Four Christmases
6:40pm/5:40c Elf
8:50pm/7:50c The Polar Express
10:55pm/9:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12am/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, Dec. 22
7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8am/7c Christmas with the Kranks
10:05am/9:05c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:05am/10:05c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas
5:25pm/4:25c The Polar Express
Santa Clause Double Feature
7:30pm/6:30c The Santa Clause
9:40pm/8:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:50pm/10:50c Elf
Saturday, Dec. 23
7am/6c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:10am/8:10c Four Christmases
11:15am/10:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:50pm/11:50c Elf
3pm/2c The Santa Clause
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
12am/11c Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 24
7am/6c A Dennis the Menace Christmas
9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:05am/10:05c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:10am/11:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:15pm/1:15c The Polar Express
4:25pm/3:25c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Elf
11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause
1:30am/12:30c 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, Dec. 25
7am/6c Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30am/6:30c Disney's Prep & Landing
8am/7c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express
2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
6:45pm/5:45c Elf
8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am/11c Four Christmases