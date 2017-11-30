Police looking for man who robbed bank in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said that they are looking for a man who robbed the First National Bank on 2201 Trimmier Rd.

Police said that the robbery happened on Thursday around 9:18 a.m. They said that the suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said this is the third robbery at the location in the last two years. The bank has closed for the investigation.

Killeen police are waiting for the FBI to assist in the case.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477). Police said he is about 6' tall, and he was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

