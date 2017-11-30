Police identify and arrest bank robbery suspect

The Killeen Police Department have identified and arrested a robbery suspect.

The Killeen Police Department said that they are looking for a man who robbed the First National Bank on 2201 Trimmier Rd.

Police said that the robbery happened on Thursday around 9:18 a.m. They said that the suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said this is the third robbery at the location in the last two years. The bank has closed for the investigation.

The suspect was identified as Marcus Branson Jr., 21. Branson was taken into custody on Dec. 11. He was taken to the Federal Court in Waco.

