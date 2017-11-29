Volunteer fire department stops a fire from reaching a large pro - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Volunteer fire department stops a fire from reaching a large propane tank

MART, TX (KXXV) -

A home is a total loss after a fire Wednesday night. 

The Mart Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on the 700 block of S. Elm. The Mart VFD said the home was a total loss but they stopped a fire from reaching a large propane tank, which could have exploded. 

No other details were released. 

