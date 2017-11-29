Community ties bows to honor fallen DPS trooper

People in Mexia are finding ways to honor DPS Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving.

Trooper Allen was from Mexia. His hometown has been mourning his death alongside his family and friends.

Mayor of Mexia, Richard Duncan, said it hasn't been an easy week but they wanted to do something to help in some way.

"You know at a time like this, it's awful tough and you want to do something but there are no words to say. And there's not much you can do other than to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. And so we wanted to do something else. So what started off pretty small has now I think has gotten pretty big," Duncan said.

The community tied hundreds of yards of blue ribbon together to make bows Wednesday night.

"We're going to be putting hopefully 400 to 500 bows out on telephone poles, stakes, people's houses, businesses. All around just to tell folks that we're thinking of them and how sorry we are," Duncan said.

On Thursday afternoon, they will place them along with procession route to the cemetery in honor of Trooper Allen. There will be a trailer filled with the bows parked in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Mexia for people to help.

