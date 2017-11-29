UT hoops nets narrow win over Florida A&M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Dylan Osetkowski scored 19 points and Texas overcame poor 3-point and free-throw shooting to defeat Florida A&M 82-58 Wednesday night.

Osetkowski, a junior who transferred to Texas after two seasons at Tulane, converted 8 of 11 shots from the field and grabbed eight rebounds, all in 21 minutes of competition.

Andrew Jones supplemented Osetkowski with 14 points. Jones hit 6 of 8 shots. Kerwin Roach II scored 11 for Texas, while Mohamed Bamba contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Texas (5-2) hit just 4 of 19 3-point baskets and 10 of 23 free throws.

The Longhorns missed 11 of their last 12 shots in the first half and led by only nine at the break.

Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (1-8) with 21 points. Isaiah Martin added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Florida A&M committed 17 turnovers against Texas' defensive pressure, and the Longhorns turned those into 20 points.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers, who rank near the bottom nationally in several offensive categories, hung around against Texas part way into the second half thanks to their hustle, six 3-point baskets to that point, and the Longhorns' inept performance on 3-pointers and free throws. A&M trailed by 12 with 13 minutes remaining but soon fell behind by 21.

One thing that does not make life easier for the Rattlers is that 14 of their 16 non-conference games are on the road.

Texas: The Longhorns rank last in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting accuracy, so opponents, including Florida A&M, often don't bother to guard them out there. Their 4-of-19 shooting against the Rattlers - including 1 of 13 in the first half - was worse than their mark of 28 percent before this game. That futility can have an adverse effect on the Longhorns' interior offense.

"It changes the way people guard you," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "A lot of teams, if they don't think you can make a shot, they are going to dare you to shoot and pack (their defense) inside."

As a result, the Longhorns find a crowd in the lane when the guards try to drive and the big men post up near the basket.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M is at Murray State on Saturday.

Texas is at Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday as Longhorns' coach Shaka Smart returns to the school he coached from 2009-15 and led to the 2011 NCAA Final Four.

