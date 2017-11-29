All aboard the Holiday Express

BNSF Railway is celebrating a decade of it's Holiday Express.

That's a program that pays tribute to the military by offering a free train ride... along with some other perks.

About 300 hundred service members and their families enjoyed treats, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa on Tuesday.

After the ride, BNSF Railway made two donations.

Five thousand dollars went to Santa's workshop.

Another five thousand went to the Fort Hood Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.