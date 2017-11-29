Huge blue catfish caught in South Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Huge blue catfish caught in South Texas

(Source: The Texas Parks and Wildlife) (Source: The Texas Parks and Wildlife)
LAREDO, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Parks and Wildlife said two men caught a really big catfish in south Texas. 

Danny Aguilar and Hector Hernandez caught a 45 lb. and 4 ft. blue catfish on Nov. 22 at the Lake Casa Blanca International State Park. 

