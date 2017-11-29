Daycare owner and worker indicted on injury and endangering a child charges

A Waco daycare owner and a worker were indicted by a grand jury on injury to a child and endangering a child charges Wednesday.

Pepper Jones, who owned Miss Pepper's Place, was arrested and charged with six counts of endangering a child and one count of injury to a child in June.

Brittany "Starr" Hale was also arrested and charged with six counts of injury to a child.

According to the Waco Police Department, the victims in these cases were all children between the ages of 10 months and 2-years-old.

"You put your children in the care of others as a necessity and unfortunately things like this can occur. Again this is a shock this community," Sgt. Patrick Swanton said in a previous interview on the case.

Previous affidavits said that Jones called one child's mother saying something was wrong with the child's shoulder. She said the child had been injured during a wrestling incident with another child. Video obtained by police found that the child was not injured during such an incident, but there was a nine-minute window where the child was not seen on that day, returning and holding his arm.

Another affidavit said that another victim was playing, and Hale grabbed her by her pigtail to move her. The victim fell to her knees in this incident, so Hale held on to her hair until the girl put a toy away.

