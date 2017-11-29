UMHB football preps for NCAA third round

At 27 straight wins and counting, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor owns the longest winning streak in all of college football, no matter the division. Head coach Pete Fredenburg prefers to focus on smaller goals.

"Saint Thomas is a really good team. We'll have to be ready."

Eight teams remain in the NCAA's division three football tournament and the Cru are one of four clubs hosting their third round game. Fredenburg says that can't be understated.

"I remember going to Wisconsin Whitewater one year in December and telling the coach we planned to be on the field at 4 for warm ups. He told us that wouldn't work cause the field would be frozen."

While the Purple and Gold won't have to worry about harsh conditions, they do have to worry about a physically harsh opponent.

"[Saint Thomas] is physical they like to blitz a lot so we'll have to protect the passer," Fredenburg said.

Another way to beat the blitz, out muscle a defensive front and run right over it. At a time of year where most teams are banged up, UMHB is surprisingly healthy and still able to pound the football.

"That's every week. We embrace the struggle. We face tougher guys at practice," said junior offensive lineman Eric Blair, "This is an everyday thing for us."

Fredenburg says even though the stakes keep getting higher, his team isn't feeling the heat.

"This is what you do this for. This is why you lift weights in the offseason. This is fun. This is the fun part of what we do."

UMHB is scheduled to kick off against St. Thomas Dec 2 at noon in Crusader Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.