Suspect leads deputies on 15 minute pursuit through Waco

A suspect led sheriff's deputies on a 15-minute pursuit through Waco on Sunday evening.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that was speeding and had a defective tail light on 24th St. and Gurly Ln. around 9:30 p.m.

The deputy said the suspect slowed down and turned onto 24th St., but then sped away from the deputy.

During the pursuit, the deputy observed the suspect throw something out of his vehicle. Deputies have not yet determined what was thrown out.

The suspect also drove through a field in the area, damaging his engine. Deputies said the vehicle left a trail of oil through the area.

They were able to arrest Juan Valdez on the 3600 block of Hay St.

Valdez has been charged with evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving.

