Man threw 2 bags of heroin out of vehicle during truck stop

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said that a man threw out approximately 31.7 grams of heroin out his car window during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Deputies said that Clarence Posey was traveling 25 miles over the speed limit on Behrens Circle around 12:35 a.m. When the deputy attempted to pull him over, he saw Posey throw two baggies out of the window of his Dodge Magnum.

The deputy called for backup after arresting Posey. It was later discovered that the two baggies contained about 31.7 grams of heroin.

