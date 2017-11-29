Lady Bears Brown up for national awards - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears Brown up for national awards

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Baylor women’s basketball center Kalani Brown is in consideration for the 2018 Citizen Naismith Trophy and the 2017 Wade Trophy, the organizations announced on Wednesday. Each award recognizes the national player of the year.

The Wade Watch List of candidates includes 25 players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee. The list will be reviewed by the committee in January to determine if players will be added based on play during the first half of the 2017-18 season. Four finalists will be announced mid-March and the winner will be announced during ESPN2’s telecast of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four national semifinal games on March 30.

The Citizen Naismith Player of the Year watch list includes 50 players chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. A list of the midseason 30 team will be announced on Feb. 12.

Through six games this season, Brown leads the nation in field goal percentage (76.6 percent), is third nationally in points per game (24.2) and fourth in field goals made (59). She averages a double-double, leading the Lady Bears in points per game and field goal percentage, and is second in rebounds per game (10.3).

Brown, who has registered a team-high four double-doubles, has already set career-highs in rebounds (21), assists (7), field goals made (13) and field goal attempts (17) this season. She broke Baylor’s single season field goal percentage record last season, shooting 67.9 percent (226-333) from the floor and is currently the career field goal percentage leader, shooting 66.2 percent (425-642) amidst her third season.

Brown, a WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American in 2017, was tabbed 2018 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team.

The Slidell, La., native is up for several national awards. In addition to being named to the 2018 Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List and the 2018 Wade Watch List, Brown has been included in the 2018 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 30 and 2018 Lisa Leslie Award watch lists.

The Lady Bears are gearing up for a home set in Waco with games against No. 20/22 Kentucky (Big 12/SEC Challenge) on Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT) and against No. 16/14 Stanford on Sunday at 1 p.m.

