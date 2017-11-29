Police search for man who robbed Family Dollar - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police are searching for a man they say robbed the Family Dollar in West. 

West police said that the robbery happened at the store on Nov. 26 at 7:40 p.m. The suspect showed a firearm to the clerk and left on foot with cash from the register. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Richard Milligan at 254-826-5311. 

