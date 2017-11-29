Central Texas special needs fair to be held in Killeen

A Special education transition fair will be held on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus on Friday, Dec. 1.

The fair, hosted by Killeen ISD and TAMU-CT will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Warrior Hall on the TAMU-CT campus.

Around 250 high school students from eight Central Texas school districts are expected to attend.

The fair will include classes about resources connecting to transition out of school and into the community and sharing community resources with parents, educations and the rest of the community.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.