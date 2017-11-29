Missing southeast Texas girl found safe in Louisiana

(Source: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

A missing 15-year-old from southeast Texas has been found safe.

Heaven Cox went missing from Orange, Texas on Nov. 26.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted on Thursday that Cox was found at a home in Louisiana.

The sheriff's office said that it was believed that Cox left her home on Saturday and was found in a home of a relative of someone she knew.

It was initially believed that Cox may be in the company of an unknown adult man that she met online.

Officials said Cox was unharmed and is being reunited with her family this evening.

