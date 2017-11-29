Authorities looking for missing 15-year-old from southeast Texas, may be with man she met online

(Source: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Texas are searching for a missing 15-year-old child.

Heaven Cox went missing from Orange, Texas on Nov. 26.

The child may be in the company of an unknown adult man that she met online.

The child's mother posted a post on her Facebook with more information.

If anyone has information about Heaven, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612.

