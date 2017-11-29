Report: American Airlines computer glitch accidentally gave all pilots Christmas vacation, thousands of flights in jeopardy

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said on Twitter.

According to the tweet, thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation.

Bloomberg says the affected flights are from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31. American Airlines spokesperson Matt Miller did not give the exact number of flights involved, however, Reuters reported about 15,000 flights could be affected.

“We are working through this to make sure we take care of our pilots and get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays,” Miller said.

American Airlines is offering 150 percent of their normal hourly wage for pilots to fill in. Officials for the airline expect this offer will resolve the issue.

The Allied Pilots Association said the offer would violate the existing labor agreement between American Airlines and unionized pilots. The union has filed a Presidential Grievance stating management unilaterally created their solution in violation of the contract.

The Dallas Morning News said flights that are scheduled without a captain, first officer or both originate from DFW International Airport, airports in Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Charlotte. DFW International Airport is America's largest hub.

Miller said the glitch caused the scheduling system to show the airline had ample staffing coverage for some planned flights when it actually did not.

"This is certainly not routine," Captain Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the union said. "This is a crisis right now, and in that crisis, they've gone solo."

Fort Worth based American Airlines is the world's largest airline, operating about 6,700 flights a day.

Allied Pilots Association represents over 15,000 American Airlines pilots.

