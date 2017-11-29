Temple ISD to release one hour early for travel to playoff football game

Temple ISD officials said the district will release all schools one hour early on Dec. 1 for travel to the playoff football game at Prairie View A&M University.

Pre-Kindergarten will release at 2 p.m., all elementary schools will release at 2:15 p.m., middle schools will be released at 2:45 p.m. and high schools in Temple ISD will release at 3:10 p.m.

The Wildcats football team will play Port Arthur Memorial High School at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 5A, Division I, Regional Semifinal Playoff Round.

