Temple ISD to release one hour early for travel to playoff footb - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple ISD to release one hour early for travel to playoff football game

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple ISD officials said the district will release all schools one hour early on Dec. 1 for travel to the playoff football game at Prairie View A&M University. 

Pre-Kindergarten will release at 2 p.m., all elementary schools will release at 2:15 p.m., middle schools will be released at 2:45 p.m. and high schools in Temple ISD will release at 3:10 p.m. 

The Wildcats football team will play Port Arthur Memorial High School at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 5A, Division I, Regional Semifinal Playoff Round. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly