Two arrested after pursuit in Falls County

Two people were arrested after a pursuit Tuesday evening in Falls County.

Officials said that a pursuit began near Rosebud-Lott on F.M. 1048 around 6 p.m. A vehicle was evading arrest from Falls County deputies when the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle on CR 330. The driver climbed through the vehicle's window and was taken down by the sheriff and sheriff's deputy.

A passenger in the vehicle admitted to officials that she and the driver had been throwing items out of the car during the pursuit.

The suspects were charged with evading arrest detention, a third-degree felony. They were also charged with possession with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.

