Teachers, friends remember fallen state trooper

Teachers and friends of a trooper killed on Thanksgiving Day plan to honor him on Friday during his funeral.

According to the Texas Rangers, Dabrett Black shot Damon Allen, 41, several times with a rifle while he was in his patrol car.

The loss of the trooper left many in Mexia devastated. Allen graduated from Mexia High School in 1995 and lived there for several years after that.

His 6th-grade science teacher Margaret Jackson, who has taught in the district for 38 years, said he was a good student and a caring person. She recalls he was part of the science and social studies club and was involved in athletics.

"He has well represented his city and his school he came from," Jackson said.

Jackson who remembered seeing him in town after graduating high school said she was saddened to hear he passed away.

"It has been a very difficult week for us knowing that this has happened in our community," Jackson said. "I'm very proud of the man he became and his family is very much in our prayers."

He said losing him is heartbreaking for the community.

"Knowing that he provided the protection for us all and that he cared for the people of Mexia," Jackson said.

Many in the community miss him, including Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell. He said he met Allen 10 years ago and interacted with him on a regular basis.

"He was a mentor, not only to other troopers that he trained but also to officers and deputies who were new to the job," Bell said.

He became close with the fallen trooper whom he considered a brother.

"He was a family man first, a husband and father," Bell said. "People didn't only know Damon as a state trooper. They knew Damon Allen who was also a state trooper. He was very part of this community."

Bell admits it has been hard not to be emotional after the passing of a close friend.

"This is something we are not going to get over with, we are going to get through it and we are leaning on each other to do that," Bell said.

The police department is making arrangements to honor him during his funeral on Friday. It will be held at the Mexia High School football field at 10 a.m.

"Damon made the ultimate sacrifice, paid the ultimate price, he died doing what he loved. He laid down his life, protecting everybody else. That's the type of guy he was," Bell said.

Allen's former classmates are also expected to attend the ceremony scheduled Friday, Dec. 1 in Mexia.

Read more:

+ Affidavit: Trooper killed on Thanksgiving died from gunshot wound to the head

+Funeral services set for fallen Texas DPS trooper Allen

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.