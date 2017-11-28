Sheriff's office: Burglar spent day hiding in family's closet

A man was arrested after being found in a family's closet the day after Thanksgiving.

ABC affiliate KTRK reported that Mike Even, 59, was in a closet inside of the Lleverino home for hours on Friday. Justyn Lleverino believed that the burglar had gotten into the home through a water pipe.

KTRK said that the family hadn't noticed anything out of the ordinary that day, even checking the closet Even would be found in. When a deputy arrived to help the family, Even was found wearing only a t-shirt and boxers that were too small. He was also found with a watch, necklace and an old check officials believe he intended to steal.

Even was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation, reported KTRK.

