CTX schools without phone, internet service after fiber line cut

CTX schools without phone, internet service after fiber line cut

(Source: Connally ISD) (Source: Connally ISD)
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (KXXV) -

A fiber line cut created a phone and internet service issue for Connally ISD. 

District officials posted that a fiber circuit that connects the primary and junior high schools back to the Network Operations Center located in the high school. The primary and junior high school do not have phone or internet service, with no estimated time of restoration. 

