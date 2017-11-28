Baylor, Whataburger Continue Care Bear Drive Tradition

Baylor University Athletics and Whataburger will partner to continue their 12th annual Care Bear Drive, which spreads holiday cheer and well-wishes to McLane Children’s Hospital patients in December.

To contribute to this wonderful initiative, fans can bring new stuffed animal bears and participate in the ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at halftime of the Lady Bear women’s basketball game against Stanford on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. (CT). All bears collected will be delivered to patients at McLane Children’s Hospital by Baylor student-athletes on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Whataburger is also holding a fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the restaurant on 928 S. 7th St. Twenty percent of all sales will be donated to McLane Children’s Hospital. Representatives from the Baylor spirit squad will be there to interact with fans, promote the ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ and raise funds for the cause.

A check for all money raised will be presented to McLane Children’s Hospital by Baylor student-athletes and representatives from Whataburger, after which bears will be hand delivered by those involved in the Care Bear Drive in December.