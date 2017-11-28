Celebrate the holidays with a Historic Salado Christmas

If you're looking for free family activities, attend the Salado Museum & College Park will host its second annual Historic Salado Christmas.

The event will take place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be taking place during the Salado Christmas Stroll.

There will be historic Christmas scenes, crafts for young and old, Christmas shopping and more!

For more information, visit their website.

