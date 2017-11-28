USS John McCain to be repaired in Yokosuka

The USS John McCain has departed the Subic Bay aboard a heavy lift transport vessel to Fleet Activities Yokosuka on Nov. 28.

The ship was diverted to Subic Bay on Oct. 22 due to poor weather conditions. While in Subic Bay, technicians inspected cracks in the ship's hull and determined the ship needed additional blocks to support and distribute its weight on the heavy lift vessel, the U.S. Navy said.

In Yokosuka, the USS John S. McCain will be repaired at the Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center before returning to service in the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

SRF is making preparations to begin remediation and repair efforts immediately once the ship is dockside," said Lt. Cmdr. Sandra Wyman assigned to SRF-JRMC. "The project will be one of the largest SRF has undertaken."

Ten sailors died, including Central Texan John Hoagland, when the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug. 21.

