Whataburger holds 'Oh Whata Night' fundraiser benefiting McLane Children's Medical Center

The Waco Whataburger will be hosting an "Oh Whata Night" fundraiser benefiting Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center on Nov. 29.

Twenty percent of sales at the 928 S. Seventh St. location from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be donated to the McLane Children's Medical Center. Customers will have the chance to meet Baylor woman's basketball players.

The first 100 attendees will also receive a special Whataburger price. Costumers can enter to win a free Whataburger each week for an entire year.

“Our Whataburger family is more than happy to partner with the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and Baylor Athletics to help kids have a more positive experience in the hospital,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Don Hurrell. “We’re fortunate to have the most generous customers, and with their support, we’re proud to lend a helping hand to children in our community.”

