Former Baylor football player Josh Gordon admits to making $10,000 a month selling drugs while student

Former Baylor football player Josh Gordon told Sports Illustrated that he sold drugs during his time at the university.

He told the sports magazine that he made "upward of $10,000 per month" selling marijuana. He also admitted he sold the drugs in numerous cities in Texas, including Dallas and Austin.

Gordon currently is a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. He is eligible to play his first game since 2014 on Sunday after being suspended for the last two years due to multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He was reinstated in the beginning of November and was allowed to work out with the Cleveland Browns, according to the Bleacher Report.

Josh Gordon was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL from 2012 to 2014. He scored 14 touchdowns and caught 161 passes for 2,754 yards, according to the NFL.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.