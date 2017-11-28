Family Abuse Center receives grant to start rural transportation program

The Waco Family Abuse Center received funding from the Texas Bar Foundation to start a pilot transportation program in rural counties on Nov. 16.

The grant will provide funds for transportation of clients, driven by trained volunteers, from their rural location to the safety of shelter in Waco. This program will open doors for survivors of domestic violence by giving them a resource after normal business hours. The funding will also cover the cost of a meal or needed items during the drive, the Family Abuse Center said.

The Family Abuse Center's mission is to eliminate domestic violence in Central Texas by sheltering victims and preventing abuse through intervention and education.

The program will run for 12 months, starting in Oct. 2017, and will be overseen by the Director of Outreach and Legal Advocacy.

Since 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation, the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation, awarded more than $18 million in grants to law-related programs.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Family Abuse Center in Waco, contact 254-772-8999 or email info@familyabusecenter.org.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.