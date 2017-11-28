City of Killeen hosts holiday festivities, including Santa Photos, all weekend long

The city of Killeen will be starting the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 1, with the annual Tree Lighting event at the Killeen Community Center. The city will hold family-friendly events all weekend long.

The community center is located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

FRIDAY

Friday's event is free to the public, and it is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Claus will arrive at 7 p.m. to light the tree and take photos with children - and most importantly, listen to wishlists.

There will also be live entertainment, arts and crafts, cupcake decorating and train rides. If you are looking for a place to take a family photo, there will be a giant snow globe that will serve as a backdrop.

There will also be a Killeen Rocks flashlight rock hunt that children can participate in. Plus, a movie in the park screening of Polar express will start at 8 p.m. at the Amphitheater.

SATURDAY

On Saturday, festivities will continue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community center.

First, Breakfast in Toyland will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will bring children and Santa together over pancakes. If you buy tickets in advance, it is $5, and it is $6 at the door.

The Jingle Bell Dash 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Runners and walkers can register online here.

The Saturday festival activities are free and will continue until 3 p.m. hey include Santa and Mrs. Claus, arts and crafts, an art bus, a car show and character appearances.

