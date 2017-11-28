GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season

Looking to give back this holiday season? Giving Tuesday is the perfect day to start.

Those involved with Giving Tuesday said it is fueled by the power of social media. The movement started back in 2012 with the hashtag, #GivingTuesday.

The Heart of Texas Goodwill in Waco said that Giving Tuesday is the perfect way to start the holiday season.

"Just like Cyber Monday or Black Friday, this is something to kick off the giving season for non-profits, donation centers and what not,” Heather Dudley, Heart of Texas Goodwill’s Marketing Director, said.

Giving Tuesday was founded by New York's 92nd Street "Y" in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.