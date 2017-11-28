Police search for man who broke into food store - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police search for man who broke into food store

(Source: Crawford Police) (Source: Crawford Police)
CRAWFORD, TX (KXXV) -

Crawford police said they are searching for a man who broke into the Crawford Food Store early Thanksgiving morning. 

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the Crawford police at 254-486-2678 or 254-717-8149.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly