Two CTX men join project to bring electricity to Bolivia - often for the first time

Two Bartlett Electric Cooperative Operations Supervisors joined 15 other men in Bolivia to provide electricity to communities in the area - often for the first time.

A representative from the Bartlett Electric Cooperative, Inc. said they are very proud of their employees and the work they are doing as part of an Electrification Project with National Rural Electric Cooperative (NRECA).

The team built approximately 5 miles of electric line, bringing electricity to 125 families, schools, and a clinic.

The project website said they chose Bolivia because almost 55,000 people in the area live without power.They added that supporting people in this region by expanding the existing network to provide electricity could mean a major contribution to improve their quality of life and open opportunities for them in the future.

Kirby Dawson and Chris Allen left for the city of Cobija in Pando, Bolivia on Nov. 6. They returned to the states on Nov. 20 to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

