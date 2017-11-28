Free autism-friendly photos with Santa event in Central Texas

ACI Learning Center is hosting an autism-friendly photos with Santa event for Central Texans with autism spectrum disorder or other behavioral disorders who have trouble waiting in long lines and are uncomfortable with Santa.

The event will include drinks, cookies, crafts and the ACI Learning Center play area to keep every child entertained until it's their turn for the optional photo with Santa.

The event will be held at 904 Mountain Lion Cr., Suite 500 in Harker Heights on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

