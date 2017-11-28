Zoo loses power after pickup truck hits utility pole

The Cameron Park Zoo has closed temporarily due to a traffic crash that interrupted the electrical power on Tuesday.

Waco police said that a single vehicle accident happened at 7:45 a.m. when a truck hit a power pole on N. 4th Street and Garland Ave.

Police said that the driver, Michael Simms, tried to leave the scene after the accident. The truck was found broken down on N. 4th Street and Ellis. Simms was taken into custody on Herring Avenue.

Simms was charged with failure to stop and identify.

The zoo will be closed until further notice, the City of Waco said.

